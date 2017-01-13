OBITUARY: Austin Wayne Wilson Oppelt

Austin Wayne Wilson Oppelt, age 18, passed away Jan. 10, 2017, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was a resident of Spring Hill, Tenn., born in San Diego, Calif., was a 2016 graduate of Independence High School and a freshman at Columbia State Community College. Austin loved working on his 1994 BMW 325i which was white in color and named Betty White. He loved hanging out with his friends and enjoyed pranking them.

He is survived by parents, Lenard and Sandra Oppelt; biological mother, Lisa Wilson; grandparents, Leo and Deborah Wilson; brother, Timothy Oppelt; sisters, Erica Oppelt and Kamri Oppelt; and numerous other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, , Joe Copolo officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

