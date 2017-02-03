OBITUARY: Barbara Klijian Giannotti

Barbara Klijian Giannotti, age 59, of Nolensville, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Darby, Penn., daughter to the late Anthony and Florence Klijian.

Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Edward Giannotti; sons, Christopher K., Gregory E., Daniel C. (Jennifer) and Stephen (AnnCarol); daughter, Melissa A. (Brian) Cadle; twin brother, Thomas Klijian; sisters, Nancy Klijian and Audrey Klijian; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, from 10 a.m. until noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, where a memorial service will be conducted beginning at noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, 2010 West Chester Pike, Suite 410 Havertown, PA 19083, www.sandyovarian.org/ in loving memory of Barbara Klijian Giannotti.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com