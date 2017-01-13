OBITUARY: Barbara Walker “Nanny” Ladd

Barbara Walker “Nanny” Ladd, age 81, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 11, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, James A. Ladd; parents, Reed and Irene Crafton Walker; sisters, Betty Ann Sanderson and Peggy Newman. Survived by: son, Mike Ladd; grandchildren, Jessica (Troy) Proctor and Jonathan (Jennifer) Ladd; great grandchildren, Kaitlin Ladd, Austin Proctor, Ryan and Thomas Ladd.

Memorial services will be conducted 4 p.m.. on Saturday, Jan, 14, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME