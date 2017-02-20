OBITUARY: Benjamin Andrew “Ben” Koepke

Benjamin Andrew “Ben” Koepke, age 36, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away Feb. 16, 2017.

Ben recently went back to college at Columbia State Community College to pursue his Mechanical Engineering Degree.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Koepke; daughter, Emily Koepke; parents, Andy and Roxanne Koepke; sister, Becky Koepke; grandparents, Mary Lohr and Jim Dusek; father and mother in law, Harlan and Barbara Hallett; brother and sisters in law, Ryan (Janet) Hallett and Erin (Nathan) Hillis; nephews and niece, Brayden and Dane Maxey, Taylor and Zachary Hallett.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com