OBITUARY: Betsy Johanna Smith Knisley

Betsy Johanna Smith Knisley, age 30 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2017.

She was a great mother to her precious daughter Paisley. She had a creative personality, loved nature, traveling and had an adventurous heart. She also made a habit to gather friends wherever she was. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She leaves behind her daughter, Paisley Knisley; parents, Tim Knisley and Ellen Smith Knisley; brothers, Ben (Lauren) Knisley and Peter Alex (Stephanie) Knisley; Niece and Nephew, Leo and Zoe Knisley; boyfriend, Chris Terry Nelson.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Betsy Knisley Memorial Fund for the Paisley Knisley Education Fund in care of WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com