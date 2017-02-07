OBITUARY: Bradley Nathan Griggs

Bradley Nathan Griggs, age 57 of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away Feb. 4, 2017 at Hendersonville Medical Center.

He was born in Nashville, Tenn. Brad was the owner of Brad’s Brushstrokes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Griggs, Jr. and brother, Michael Griggs. Survived by mother, Ruth Griggs; son, Matt Griggs; daughter, Johnnie Griggs and his beloved dog, Taco.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Leslie Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in Stinnett Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Brad Griggs Memorial Fund.

