OBITUARY: Brandon Trent Collins

Brandon Trent Collins, age 18 passed away on Jan. 25, 2017.

Brandon was a senior at Spring Hill High School. He was a great friend to many and always knew how to make people laugh. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend to many who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Preceded in death by his father, James Collins. He leaves behind his mother, Allison Williams; sister, Breanna Collins; grandparents, Ernest and Janice Williams; uncle, Scott (April) Williams and their children, Jackson and Olivia Williams; several other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, with Joe Copolo officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Spring Hill Memorial Park Evergreen Mausoleum.

