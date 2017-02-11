OBITUARY: Carmela M. (Carmie) Ketchman

Carmela (“Carmie”) M. Ketchman, 92, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2017.

Having resided in Brentwood, TN for 41 years, Mrs. Ketchman moved to the Jackson, MS area in 2012 to be close to family. While living in Brentwood, Mrs. Ketchman was a loyal and longtime member of St. Philip Catholic Church. At one time an avid golfer and skilled bridge player, she took full advantage of her Brentwood Country Club membership to remain active and continue building life-long friendships.

The Ketchman family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Ridgeland for their outstanding care of Mrs. Ketchman while she resided within their Memory Care unit.

Mrs. Ketchman was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lou Ketchman. She is survived by her two sons, Kim Ketchman (Denise) of McKinney, TX and Keith Ketchman (Kathy) of Schaumburg, IL; two daughters, Karen Turnage (Ben) of Jackson, MS and Kathy Palmer (Carl) of Richmond, KY; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Rose Manco of Silver Spring, MD; several nephews and nieces; and special friend and trusted aide Mrs. Inez Boyd of Morton, MS.

Services will he held privately later this spring at Jacksonville National Cemetery in FL, to be buried next to her husband, Lou, a World War II veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Mrs. Ketchman’s memory to St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, 17732 Highland Road, Suite G, Box 241, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, stjosephhospicefoundation.org/donations.php