OBITUARY: Cassandra Anne Jones

Cassandra Anne Jones, age 67 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

She was a very sweet and loving person. Cassandra was a member of GracePointe Church and a retired employee of AT&T.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel L. “Casey” and Elizabeth Jones; brothers, Jimmy Jones and Bobby Jones. She was a mother to Vicky, Jodie, Susan, June and Robin Dobbs. Cassandra is also survived by her brother, William “Bill” Jones of Franklin, Tenn.; several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many loving family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be David, Tommy and Gatlin Jones, Tracy, Kerry and Terry Savage. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com