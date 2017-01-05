OBITUARY: Charles Eric Armendinger

Charles Eric Armendinger passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2017. He was 87.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda (Roger) Bartley, Brentwood, Tenn., Cynthia Kay Edwards, Bucyrus, Ohio, and Rebecca (Bryan) Harden, McComb, Ohio,; stepsons, Craig (Jody) Schertzer, Marion, Ohio, and Brack (Janet) Schertzer, Powell, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexis (David) Paulson, Jennifer (William) Kuhn, Kimberly Beckley, Eric (Isela) Conley, Brittani Harden, and Scott (Karen) Bartley, and step-grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Schertzer, Lucas (Annie) Schertzer and Rachel (Chris) Kimball; 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Armendinger moved to Tennessee several years ago to live near his daughter.

To honor and remember his life, Bishop Robert H. Spain will conduct a service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Brentwood United Methodist Church. There will be a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect St., Marion, Ohio, or Brentwood United Methodist Church, Sunny Day Club, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

Online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.