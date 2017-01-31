OBITUARY: Dannie Jean Lindsey

Mrs. Dannie Jean Lindsey, age 83, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 30, 2017.

She was born in Davidson County, Tenn., to the late Houston and Dannie Hibbett Culbertson and was a graduate of Antioch High School class of 52’. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Preceded in death by her siblings, Bud Culbertson and Maxine Mayo. She leaves behind her husband, Lewis Gordon Lindsey, Sr.; children, Gordon (Patty) Lindsey Jr, Debbie (Don) Ward and Novie Lindsey; brother, J.T. (Shirley) Culbertson; grandchildren, Brandon and Travis (Kristin) Lindsey, Jessica (Jake) Marlin, Elizabeth (Shannon) Burgess, Lindsey Deuser and Abby (Brian) Shackelford; five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

