OBITUARY: David L. “Dave” Damer

David L. “Dave” Damer, age 75 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 21, 2017.

He was a commercial photographer for more than 30 years in Middle Tennessee. He was an avid fisherman and gun enthusiast. He loved all animals. Most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.

Mr. Damer was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Eugene F. Damer and Wynona Lewis Damer; brother, Donnie Damer. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Fran Damer; daughter, Donna (Michael) Flynn; grandchildren, Patrick and Kathleen Flynn; sisters, Ronda Hernandez and Marcia Copeland; beloved dog, Fritzie. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Father Zachaeus Kirangu officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with a reception following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

