OBITUARY: Dennis Charles Cooper

Dennis Charles Cooper, age 74 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away on Jan. 29, 2017.

Born in Milwaukee, Wisc., to the late John and Catherine Jonas Cooper.

He was a Vietnam Veteran who served as a sergeant in the Air Force. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner and a member of the Scottish Rite. Owner of Harry’s Restaurant in Port Washington, WI. Preceded in death by his brother, Jack Cooper. Survived by son, Marc (Tiffany) Cooper; daughters, Boni (Gary) Franz and Becky (Jay) Reddick; brothers, Donald (Ruth) Cooper and David (Madeline) Cooper; sister, Patricia (Allen) Cottrell; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A- Wish Foundation.

