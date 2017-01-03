OBITUARY: Dennis R. Jones

Maj. Gen. Dennis R. Jones died on Jan. 2, 2017, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.

He was born in Fairmont, W. Va., on June 17, 1936 to Clifford and Georgia Fleming Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Trudy Martin Jones of Brentwood; daughters, Shirley Boushell (Bob) of Arizona and Melissa Jones of Oregon; granddaughter, Audrey Tankersley (Michael) of California and grandson, Connor Boushell of Massachusetts.

He was a graduate of Monongah High School where he played on the 1952 West Virginia Class B championship team and was selected to the first All State football team. Dennis attended West Virginia University on a football scholarship and earned a BS of Electrical Engineering degree. He received a regular Army commission as a distinguished ROTC student and served 37 years in the Army, National Guard and Army Reserve. His last command was Commanding General of the 125th U.S. Army Reserve Command in Nashville. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and retired from duty on June 17, 1996. In 2001, he retired as vice president of Business Development for Norandal USA.

A celebration of his life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Martin Center, located at 960 Heritage Way in Brentwood. Gen. Jones will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. Our family wishes to thank the staff of Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn. To honor Dennis, remembrances may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 (AliveHospice.org).

