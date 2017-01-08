OBITUARY: Donna Gail Layne Watkins

Donna Gail Layne Watkins, age 61 of Thompson Station, Tenn., passed away on Jan. 5, 2017.

She was born in Old Hickory, Tenn., to the late Luther and Florence Weinburg Layne. She was a member of the College Grove Baptist Church. A selfless person who enjoyed giving and cooking for others. She formerly worked at Henpeck Market before retiring as a cook for the Williamson County School System. She enjoyed spending time with her Girls Night Out group. More than anything she enjoyed being with her grandchildren that where her pride and joy. She is preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Layne. She leaves behind her husband, Randy Watkins; daughters, Stacey (Scott) Ruggles, Abby (James) Alloway and Amber (Matthew) McClain; brother, Luther “Poochie” (Jeannie) Layne; sisters, Darlene (Craig) Lewis and Nancy Hazelwood; grandchildren, Brilee and Sarah Beth Spears, Luke and K.D. McClain, Kilee Gentry, Rian Ruggles; mother-in- law, Jean Ann Watkins and best friend, Geraldine Middleton.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Josh Simmons officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens Magnolia Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Matthew McClain, James Alloway, Scott Ruggles, Phillip Middleton, Mike and Sam DeJohn. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Girls Night Out group and Bobby Frost. Memorial contributions may be made to the College Grove Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who took good care of Donna.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com