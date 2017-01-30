OBITUARY: Doris Smithson

Mrs. Doris Smithson, age 87 of College Grove, Tenn., transitioned to heaven on Jan. 28, 2017.

She was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Frank and Effie Short Williams. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Smithson; brother, Jerry Williams and sister, Edith Baxter. She leaves behind two brothers, Hollis (Nancy) Williams and Talmadge (Sarah) Williams; several nieces and nephews and extended family, Mary Sledge.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Mary Kate Myers officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tom Frost, Joe Smithson, Dean Carroll, Tristan Carroll, Tony Williams, Michael Carroll, Terry Adkinson and Johnny Reed. Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Dr # 220, Nashville, TN 37220.

