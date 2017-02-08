OBITUARY: Dorothy Louise Sidlowe

Dorothy Louise Sidlowe, age 93 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 6, 2017.

She was a devout Christian and attended the Newtown Square Presbyterian Church in Pennsylvania before moving to Tennessee. She also started the Newtown Square Public Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Hendricks Newell, and a sister, Florence Piazza. She leaves behind her sons, David (Leoni) Sidlowe and Robert Sidlowe, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Ward Jones officiating.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

