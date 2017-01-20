January 20, 2017

Obituaries

OBITUARY: Dr. Ronald H. “Ronnie” Clements

Dr. Ronald H. “Ronnie” Clements, age 50, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 19, 2017.

Dr. Clements received his Master’s Degree in Health Administration and later a Doctorate. He was a Bariatric Surgeon with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Survived by: wife, Kim Clements; sons, R.J. (Ciera) Clements and Austin (Jessica Price) Clements; parents, Spencer and Patricia Clements; brothers, Jimmy (Debbie) Clements and Roger Clements.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Rd., Nashville, TN 37220, with Pastor Gene Mims officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jack Oliver, Gregg Hall, Jim Hayes, Roger Clements, Jimmy Clements and Chase Nolan.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

