OBITUARY: Ed Cantrell

Ed Cantrell DDS, age 64, resident of Texarkana, Ark., who was born and raised in Nashville, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 21, 2017.

Known by those closest to him as Fast Eddie or Eddie Bob, Ed dedicated his life to the practice of improving other’s quality of life through dentistry, laughter and steadfast compassion. An avid hobby enthusiast, staunch animal lover, traveler of the world and passionate University of Tennessee fan, Ed lived life to the fullest. From Harleys to horses, we can rest assured that his life was one wild ride. Taken too soon from his beloved family and friends, but forever remembered through stories and memories only adventure novels could rival. He leaves behind his two beautiful daughters, Leigh Finney and Katie Cantrell, in whom his pride was unwavering; his parents, Robert L. and Patsy J. Humphrey, who raised this wild child into the man and father he became; his two younger siblings, sister Donna Hammond (husband John) in whom he confided and leaned on throughout his life, and his brother Dale Humphrey (wife Gloria) who gave him two more prides of joy – his nephew and niece, Rob and Mary Humphrey.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Edward Cantrell Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with John Rush officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com