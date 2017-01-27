OBITUARY: Edward Dean Pratt

Edward Dean Pratt, age 75 went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Edward was born in Giles Co., Tenn., and son to the late James and Virginia Pratt. He was preceded in death by his brother Roy Pratt. Survivors include his children, Edward (Teresa) Andrew Pratt, Donald Smith, Deana (James) Malone and Sonia (Santiago) Cervantes; siblings, David (June) Pratt, Paul Pratt, Freeman Lee (Alice) Pratt, Thomas Pratt, Morris (Sandy) Pratt & J.W (Doris) McKinney; along with 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, where a celebration of Edward’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, with John Smith officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service. Family and friends will act as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Fogg Cemetery, Giles Co, Tenn.

