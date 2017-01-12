OBITUARY: Eric Manford Max

Eric Manford Max, age 65 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Jan. 10, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, Manford Eric Max, and sister, Kristi Ledford.

Survived by his wife of 34 years, Becky Max of Franklin, Tenn.; daughters, Heather (Eric) Ryniker of San Antonio, Tex., Crystal Lynn (Brad) Koss of Franklin, Tenn., and Breanna Max of Franklin, Tenn.; sons, Micah (Sandra) Max of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Alec Max of Franklin, Tenn.; mother, Genelle Max of Denver, Colo.; brothers, Doug (Cindy) Max of Ft. Collins, Colo., John (Dee) Max of Arrington, Tenn., and Scott (Roxanne) Max of Greeley, Colo.; sisters, Debby (Keith) Chamberlain of Tekamah, Neb., and Lisa Max of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Kaleb Lyons, Gabe Tyner, Abrielle and Maislynn Koss, Lillian and Alexander.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tenn., with Pastor Brian Hooper officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to ECIA Foundation, Attn: Debbie Conyers, 1111 Alderman Drive, Suite 400, Alpharetta, GA 30005, ecianow.org.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

