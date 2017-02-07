OBITUARY: Everett Parman Henry, first vice mayor of Nolensville

Everett Parman Henry, age 87 of Nolensville, Tenn., passed away Feb. 4, 2017.

Mr. Henry was a native of Williamson County and faithful member of Nolensville United Methodist Church, Lion’s Club, Nolensville Liar’s Club and Hiram Lodge #7. He was the first vice mayor of Nolensville. As an engineer, Mr. Henry Left his mark across the state building schools, banks and other public buildings. As a young man, he grew up in the funeral business. He obtained his funeral directors license. As a result, he had the opportunity to be one of the original owners of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. He and his wife Patsy, along with Clyde and Nellie Stephens, started and worked until he eventually retired and sold his portion of the business to the Stephens family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Gooch Henry. He is survived by: daughters, Vida Fonseca of Nolensville, Tenn., and Valerie (Trent) Golden of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Alexine (Matt) Batts, Laina (Travis) Shepard and Kyla (Michael) Dew; great grandchildren, Adaline Batts, Abbigail Lincicome, Asher and Domonic Shepard.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Norton officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mark Blankenship, Mike Gooch, Michael Dew, Matt Batts, Trent Golden and Travis Shepard. Honorary pallbearers will be Nolensville Lion’s Club and members of Hiram Lodge #7. Memorials may be made to the Nolensville United Methodist Church Building Fund or Lion’s Club International. The family is requesting no flowers due to their allergies. A Masonic Service will be held 6:30 p.m. on Friday evening. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Friday and two hours prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

