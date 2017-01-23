OBITUARY: Floyd Louis DePalma, Sr.

Floyd Louis DePalma, Sr., age 89, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 22, 2017.

Mr. DePalma was born in Dearborn, Mich., to the late Louis and Fenna Martellucci DePalma. He was a Captain with the Melvindale Fire Department with 28 years of service, retiring in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tessie DePalma. Survived by son, Floyd DePalma, Jr.; daughter, Patricia (Bric) McIntosh; sisters, Gilda (Roy) Grundy and Norma Christopher; granddaughter, Alayna McIntosh.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Nicholas Serban officiating.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Full Life Assembly of God, 813 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37068.

