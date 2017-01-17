OBITUARY: Gary Lee Huntzinger

Gary Lee Huntzinger, age 68 of Spring Hill, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 16, 2017.

Mr. Huntzinger was a member of the First Baptist Church in Spring Hill. He retired from General Motors after many years of service. He was a long-time member of the Spring Hill Lions Club and highly respected by the community and church that he served. He was also an Airborne Ranger for the National Guard. He was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee. Most of all he had a kind and compassionate heart and he was a devoted husband, father and Pappaw to his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rolland Huntzinger. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Helen Huntzinger; children, Barry (Cynthia) Hunzinger and Ryan (Debbie) Huntzinger both of Columbia, Tenn.; mother, Eva Ruth Irwin Huntzinger of Anderson, Ind.; sister, Jody (John) Smalley of Anderson, Ind.; grandchildren, Ella Caroline, Ava Claire, Nathaniel Lee, Christian Neal, Kayla (Corey) Dockery, Lauren Taylor and Madison Brianna; great grandchildren, Isabella and Parker Dockery.

Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Spring Hill, Bro. J.C. Christian officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the church and two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be Barry and Ryan Huntzinger, Nathaniel and Christian Huntzinger, Jerry and Josh Cravens, Rick Harris and Benji Robinson. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Spring Hill Lions Club, First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, Christian Collision Center and Spring Hill Little League. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Hill Lions Club.

