OBITUARY: George Roy “Big G” Crafton

George Roy “Big G” Crafton, age 67 of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 14, 2017, at his home.

He was born in Williamson Co., Tenn., to the late George B. and Girline Furlough Crafton. He was a loving husband and Pa Pa. Survived by wife of 47 years Sue Crafton; sons, Bucky (Darlene) Crafton, James (Jena) Crafton and Rodney (Kerri) Crafton; grandchildren, Casey, Luke, Hannah, Blaine and Jesse; nieces, Holly and Kathy Crafton, Jennifer Martin and Elizabeth Jennette; nephew, Jimmy Lee Crafton.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wayne England, Matt Hargrove, Robert Johnson, Pete Mangrum, Tyler Polk, Phillip Martin, Buck Mangrum, Donald Hartley and Joe Holt. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com