OBITUARY: Georgia Anna Charette

Mrs. Georgia Anna Charette, age 73, Columbia, Tenn., passed away Feb. 6, 2017.

She was a member of the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, Tenn., and an employee of Wells Fargo Mortgage Department for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ann Marie Petersen and brother, George Petersen. Georgia is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph John Charette; daughter, Danielle (Roger) Lawler; sons, Michael John (Teri) Charette, Robert John (Monica) Charette and Christopher Charette; grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) Charette, Nicholas (Aubree) Charette and Brooke Lawler; great grandchild, Brennan Charette.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Father Kirk officiating. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. pm Friday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Foundation or to the Williamson County Humane Society.

Services in care of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059

www.springhill-memorial.com