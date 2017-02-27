OBITUARY: Gerald Francis Goertz Sr.

Mr. Gerald Francis Goertz Sr., 83, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Gerry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 17, 1933, son of Harold T Goertz. and Rose S. Goertz. He graduated from Holy Cross High School, New Orleans, La., in 1952, where he was a New Orleans All Prep football player. Gerry received a Football scholarship to Southwestern Louisiana Institute for the Ragin Cajuns (University of Louisiana at Lafayette). After graduating from college Gerry married Virginia C. Whitten of New Orleans, La., on April 8, 1956. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He served on active duty in the Air Force as a Radar Controller. He served at Makah Air Force Station near Neah Bay, Wash., and McChord Field Air Force base near Tacoma, Wash. His children were born while he was serving in the Air Force. After discharge, he and Ginger returned to New Orleans where he took a job with Esso, later known as Exxon. He moved to Tennessee where he spent the rest of his career. He worked for Exxon for 35 year before retiring in Memphis, Tenn.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Virginia W. Goertz, of New Orleans, son Gerald F. Goertz Jr., (Robin), Franklin, Tenn. and daughter Cynthia Goertz Clinton, (Kin), Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren Abigail Clinton Bohn (David), Gambrills, Md., Rebecca Clinton Richardson (Cliff), Alexandria, Va., Rankin A. Clinton IV, Milwaukee, Wisc., William Taylor Clinton, Austin, Tex., and Virginia S. Goertz, Austin, Tex.; 4 great grandchildren, and sibling Jan Goertz Wall (Ronnie), Atlanta, GA, He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Rose Goertz and brother Harold Goertz Jr.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at Williamson Memorial, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, Tenn. Visitation will be one hour prior to this service at Williamson Memorial. (615) 794-2289.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alive Hospice of Williamson County.