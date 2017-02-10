OBITUARY: Hazel Corene Burkett Sullivan

Hazel Corene Burkett Sullivan, age 82 of Franklin, passed away Feb. 8, 2017.

Sullivan retired from Lasko Manufacturing as an assembly worker.

Sullivan was preceded in death by husband of 27 years, Owen G. Sullivan; brothers, James P. Burkett, John Douglas Burkett and Clyde H. Burkett; sister, Lottie Carol Mosley and daughter in law, Nancy Buford Sullivan. Survived by: son, Thomas Edward Sullivan; sister, Parthenia Lynn (Jim) Waldrop and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Eddie Stegall officiating. Active pallbearers will be Justin Jervis, Brandon Marlin, John Burkett, Jim Burkett, Todd Davis & Donta Kelly. Honorary pallbearers will be Vance and Allen Love.

Memorials may be made to the Corene Sullivan Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com