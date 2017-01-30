OBITUARY: Jack Allen Ogez

Jack Allen Ogez, age 80, of Franklin passed away on Jan. 28, 2017.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, a member of Christ Community Church, and he loved hunting and fishing. He was a welder and pipefitter and a veteran of the U S Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Ogez and brothers, Ernest and Eddie Ogez. Survived by wife of 58 years, Margaret Blok Ogez; son, Jack Ogez; daughters, Barbara Mueller, Gail (Bowen) Pratt, Susan (Bill) Theune; grandchildren, Mandy (Matt) Hargrove, Eric (Jessie) Mueller, Greg (Andrea) Seehaver, Cassie (Talon) Scholten, Jaclyn Theune, Patience Theune and Will Theune; 7 great grandchildren; brothers and sister-in- laws, Carl (Dorothy) Blok, Ruth Schroeder, Ellen McNeese, Ernest (Dodie) Blok. Phyllis (Carl) Nyhof and Glen (Judy) Blok all from Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, with visitation on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Mike Smith officiating. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens with military honors. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Christ Community Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin TN 37064, 615-794- 2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com