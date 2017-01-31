OBITUARY: James Alonzo “Jimmy” Burchett, II

James Alonzo “Jimmy” Burchett, II, age 76, of Franklin Tenn., died Jan. 29, 2017.

He was a Christian and a gentleman, a friend, a brother, a father and a loving husband, an upright and exemplary citizen. Jimmy taught young athletes that God watches over us all, to treat others fairly and to be mindful of your actions both on and off the field. Jimmy was a member of Heritage Church of Christ where he served as a deacon then elder. Jimmy was born in Franklin, Tenn., where he lived his entire life.

Affectionately known as Coach B, he was one of the first coaches for Williamson County Soccer and instrumental in separating the girls from the boys to have their own teams.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 29 years, Betty Mae Dunnivant Burchett and parents Lonnie and Mildred Burchett. Survived by his wife Karen Burchett, daughters Dana (Bryan) Green, Stacey (Matthew) Shirley, Jennifer (Matt) Granstrand, Jenger (Keith) Parrish, step-daughters Stacey (Sean) Carroll and Amanda Hargis, sister Carole Ann (Howard) Kirksey, grandchildren Colby Green, Tanner Green, Owen Granstrand, Tyler Parrish, Brandon Parrish, Jack Parrish, Madelyn Shirley, Libby Shirley, step-grandchildren Wesley Carroll and Jane Ellis Carroll along with other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor and Steve Blackman officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Sons in-law will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Battle Ground Academy Class of 1958. Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ Building Fund; Jimmy Burchett Soccer Scholarship Fund or BGA Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com