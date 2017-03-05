OBITUARY: James “J.W.” Wallace Wright

James “J.W.” Wallace Wright, age 78 of College Grove, Tenn., passed away March 3, 2017.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his daughters, Tammy Wright and Lisa Wright; sister, Elaine Carrol and brother, Billy Wright. He is survived by brothers, R.T. (Alien) Wright of Columbia, Tenn., and Roy Wright of Franklin, Tenn.; sister, Evelyn McMillan of Memphis, Tenn.; grandson, Timothy (Jessica) Poteete of Lewisburg, Tenn., and great grandchildren, Tim Poteete and Brianna Trussell.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with visitation 4

hours prior to the service. Jim Taylor is officiating.

