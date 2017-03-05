March 06, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

58℉

overcast clouds

Home
Obituaries

OBITUARY: James “J.W.” Wallace Wright

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

OBITUARY: James “J.W.” Wallace Wright

James “J.W.” Wallace Wright, age 78 of College Grove, Tenn., passed away March 3, 2017.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his daughters, Tammy Wright and Lisa Wright; sister, Elaine Carrol and brother, Billy Wright. He is survived by brothers, R.T. (Alien) Wright of Columbia, Tenn., and Roy Wright of Franklin, Tenn.; sister, Evelyn McMillan of Memphis, Tenn.; grandson, Timothy (Jessica) Poteete of Lewisburg, Tenn., and great grandchildren, Tim Poteete and Brianna Trussell.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with visitation 4

hours prior to the service. Jim Taylor is officiating.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply