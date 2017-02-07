OBITUARY: James Leroy Humphrey

James Leroy Humphrey, 63, of Franklin, Tenn., entered into eternal rest Feb. 1, 2017.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Philip Humphrey and Margaret (Hurd) Humphrey. Survived by wife, Bonnye (Worford) Humphrey, daughters, Jaimee and Alesha, grandson, Cedric (CJ), stepmother Louise Humphrey of Sidney, Ohio; sisters, Rebecca Branham of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Patricia (Walter) Sheffield of Antioch, Tenn., Mary (Will) Weston of Dawson, Ga., several sisters and brothers-in- law, a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation with the family is from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, with service to follow at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064.

(http://www.williamsonmemorial.com/book-of-memories/2834789/Humphrey-James-Leroy/obituary.php)

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Franklin Boys & Girls Club, PO Box 1084, Franklin, TN 37064.