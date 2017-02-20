OBITUARY: James Michael “Mike” Beasley

James Michael “Mike” Beasley, age 73, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Feb. 17, 2017.

Mr. Beasley is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay Beasley of Franklin, Tenn.; son, Jamie (Julie) Beasley of Unionville, Tenn.; daughter, Jennifer (Truman) Borntrager of Lyles, Tenn.; brother, Jackie Beasley of Farmington, N.M.; sister, Linda Taliaferro of Lewisburg, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jessica and Caitlin Beasley, Gus Gilreath and Emma Borntrager; great grandchildren, Landon, Mason, Maddi and Aubri Beasley.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Pete Rucker and Jeremy Hall officiating. Visitation will start at noon prior to the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

