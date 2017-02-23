OBITUARY: James Paul Carroll, Sr.

James Paul Carroll, Sr. passed away on Feb. 19, 2017, at the age of 75.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Carroll; children, James Carroll, Jr. and Julie Carroll; grandchildren, Will Hatchell and Ben Hatchell; great-grandchild, Mary Charlotte; and sister, Rose Carroll DeLoach.

After serving his country in the United States Marine Corps earlier in life, he spent his career in insurance and was the founder and president of Consumer Health Association. Jim will be remembered lovingly as a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Other than his family, his loves included golf and his lifetime membership at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club with his fellow Dew Sweepers. He was proud to be a Cubs fan (World Series Champs), a fan of Notre Dame Football, and of being a Titans season ticket holder.

The family will gather with friends for a time of visitation and remembrance on Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. at The Martin Center, 960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377- 0775.