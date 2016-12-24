December 24, 2016

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Stephen Reed

Jeffrey Stephen Reed, age 48 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Dec. 22, 2016.

He was a loving father, son, grandfather, brother and friend. He worked construction for many years with his late father Charles T. Reed. He is also preceded by a son, Andrew Reed. He leaves behind his daughter, Lexi Reed; mother, Janet Jackson Reed; brothers, John Reed and Troy Ryan; granddaughter, Harmony Grace Poteete; niece, Daphne Hulsey; nephew, Jake Howell.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Poteete Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Hargrove, Timmy Lee Jackson, Lee Bennett, Rudder Harper, Thomas Wayne Sullivan, Billy Joe Hartley. Thomas Kenneth Jackson will be an Honorary Pallbearer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Steve Reed Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

