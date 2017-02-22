OBITUARY: Jennifer Ann “Jen” Edmonds

Jennifer Ann “Jen” Edmonds, age 31 of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 13, 2017.

She was employed at My Second Home Pet Resort as the Daycare Operations Manager. She loved animals, enjoyed music and going to the beach … any beach! She was a free spirit with a kind heart.

Ms. Edmonds was preceded in death by grandfathers, Harry Edmonds and Edward Caufield. Survived by her parents, Mark and Cathy Edmonds of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; brother, Kevin Edmonds of Spring Hill, Tenn.; grandparents, Margaret Jean Edmonds of Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Pauline (Ron) Fish of Crossville, Tenn., and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with John Privett officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to The Place of Hope www.placeofhopeinternational.com or Williamson County Animal Shelter, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin, TN 37064.

