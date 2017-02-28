OBITUARY: John Robert Scruggs

John Robert Scruggs, age 89 of Nolensville, Tenn., passed away Feb, 27, 2017, in Lewisburg, Tenn.

Mr. Scruggs was born in Williamson Co., Tenn., to the late James Lewis and Geraldine Stevens Scruggs. He retired from the Williamson County Highway Department.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Scruggs. Survived by his sons, Ronnie Scruggs and John Robert Scruggs, Jr.; daughter, Mary Jane (Paul Robert) Underwood; sister, Magalene Donoho.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Nolensville Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com