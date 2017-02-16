OBITUARY: Judith “Judy” Ann Smidt

Judith “Judy” Ann Smidt, 76, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away on Monday Feb. 6, 2017, at her winter home in Orange Beach, Ala.

Judy was born on Dec. 26, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa to Jens Raymond and Arlene Larsen. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa and the University of Nebraska with a major in Art and Education.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary; her children Adam (Donna) and Kristin (Jeff Osborne); her grandchildren Davis, Harris, Clayton, Larsen (Smidt) and Ali (Osborne).

Judy was an art teacher in Williamson County and Franklin Special School systems for many years. Judy spent her retirement years enjoying the sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, taking art classes, painting, decorating, tending her Koi pond and watching her grandchildren grow. Judy was an avid reader and belonged to a book club at the Martin Center. Judy will be remembered for her quick wit, huge artistic talent and painting anything that didn’t move fast enough!

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.