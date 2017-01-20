OBITUARY: Kathy Ann Jackson Ossi

Kathy Ann Jackson Ossi, age 63, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 18, 2017.

She received her Master’s Degree from Kent State University. Whe was a Librarian with Williamson County Public Library. She and Edward met at UT Knoxville and married in 1979 in Johnson City, Tenn. Faithful wife and loving mother, daughter and sister.

She was preceded in death by mother, Barbara Jackson and brother William “Billy” Jackson. Survived by: husband, Edward J. Ossi, III; son, Edward J. IV (Deborah) Ossi; daughter, Elena Katherine Ossi; father, William Jackson; sisters, Jeanette East and Teresa Hatley.

Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064, with Father Bala, celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Williamson County Public Library.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

