OBITUARY: Kathy Aynn Miller Seacrist

Kathy Aynn Miller Seacrist, age 54 of Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away Feb. 2, 2017.

Born in Montgomery, West Va., she is the youngest of the four “K’s.” She was employed with Community Health Systems in their Materials Management Department.

Preceded in death by husband, Thomas “T.G.” Seacrist and father, Claude R. “Toad” Miller. Survived by: sons, Auston (Lauryn) Seacrist and Caleb (Acacia Kettrey) Seacrist; mother, Learease Miller; brothers, Kevin (Eva) Miller and Keith (Pam) Miller; sister, Kira (Rick) Barker; grandchildren, Jaynasyn Hadley, Nickolas Reed and soon to be baby Kendralyn Aynn Seacrist.

A Celebration of Life service will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Emily Shropshire officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Kathy Seacrist Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

