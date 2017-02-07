OBITUARY: Katie Charlene “Charlie” England

Katie Charlene “Charlie” England, age 71, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Feb. 5, 2017.

She was the retired manager of Franklin Lanes Bowling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Bedford England and her son, Ricky Lee England. Survived by: daughter, Lisa Ruth of Franklin, Tenn.; sister, Betty Shaneyfelt of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Chris Ruth, Jessica (Demarkus Jones) Ruth, Katie (Keaton Bennett) Mooneyhan and Opal (Corey) Lovitt; great grandchildren, Kaden, Isaiah, Brooke, Zachary, Caleb, Nash, Gavin, Asher, Everly and Vaida.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, with Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Charlie’s second son, Earl Goldman. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com