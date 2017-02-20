OBITUARY: Lila Beatrice Walker Payne

Lila Beatrice Walker Payne, age 92, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away on Feb. 18, 2017.

She was a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church.

Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Elbert Payne, Sr., and grandchild, Michael Payne. She is survived by her sons, Claude Jr., (Cynthia) Payne of Groveland, Fla., Dennis Lee (Georgi) Payne of Gulf Breeze, Fla., and Charles David “Chuck” (Kathey) Payne of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; brother, Raymond Lloyd (Jody) Walker of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; grandchildren, Matt (Alison) Payne, Laurie Cambero, Christy (Kurt) Copeland, Denny Payne, Tim (Stephanie) Payne, Pam Payne, Rachel (Jason) McCord, James (Dara) Payne, Michelle Knight and Ben (Holly) Payne; great grandchildren, Amanda (Jaryd), Savannah, Madison, Haila, Matthew, Bobby, Anthony, Daniel, Angel, Gabby, Jason, Jaden, Rylie, Gavin, Liam, Jax, Lauren, Jaden, Jaylee, Damon, Annalee, Kaylee and Paislee; great great grandchildren, Ryan and Austin.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Andy Wolverton, Dennis Payne and Tim Payne officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Atwood Cemetery in Atwood, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Ben Payne, James Payne, Denny Payne, Matt Payne, Kurt Copeland and Jason McCord. Memorials may be made to Walker Memorial Baptist Church.

