January 10, 2017

OBITUARY: Margaret Emogene McCoy

OBITUARY: Margaret Emogene McCoy

Margaret Emogene McCoy, age 89, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away Jan. 10, 2017.

She was born in Williamson County, Tenn. to the late Leslie Reed and Beula Cox Stinson. She was a retired shoemaker with Georgia Boot.

Mrs. McCoy was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer McCoy; daughters, Shirley Waddey and Margie Bugg; and son, Randy McCoy. Survived by sons, David McCoy of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.. and Larry (Kay) McCoy of Arrington, Tenn.; daughter, Brenda Cox of Thompson’s Station, Tenn.; sister, Barbara Green and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Cox Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

