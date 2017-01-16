OBITUARY: Margaret “Maisie” Bell

Margaret “Maisie” Bell, age 71 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away Jan. 14, 2017.

Preceded in death by husband, Jimmy Wayne Bell; father, Orville Lawrence Taylor; mother, Margaret Viola Taylor and sister, Lila Vern Taylor.

Maisie was a devoted U.S. Marine Corps wife and mother who had 10 years of service with Stihl Incorporated in Virginia Beach, Va. After retiring, she continued to devote her time to caring for her family and her beloved pets.

Maisie is survived by her sons, Michael (Anna) Bell and Stephen (April) Bell; grandchildren, Brittany, Ryan James, Jacob, Meagan, Noah and Rebekah Bell; brother, William “Billy” (Debbie) Taylor and Orville “Larry” (Jessica) Taylor; sister, Cynthia “Cindy” Hans-Steib; special stepmother, Dorothy Taylor; sisters-in- law and brothers-in- law, Wanda (John) Renna, Carol (George) Diez, William “Bill” (Priscilla) Bell; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, Tenn., with visitation two hours prior to the service. Interment is at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486- 0059.

