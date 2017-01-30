OBITUARY: Marvin “Mack” Eugene McKee

Marvin “Mack” Eugene McKee, age 87, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 29, 2017.

He was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Cayto Bass Sr. and Lettie Estelle Marlin McKee. Preceded in death by brother, C.B. McKee, Jr.; grandsons, Joey McKee and Neil Douglas. Survived by wife of 49 years, Martha Delana “Dee” McKee; sons, Frank (Glenys) McKee, Richard (Janis) McKee and Bill (Teresa) McKee; daughters, Margaret Douglas, Ellen (Tom) Krizman, Jeannie Abro and Amiee Owen; brother, Sam (Ann) McKee; 18 grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

A funeral service will begin at noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Ashik Abro, Matthew Krizman, Matthew Goodwin, Richard McKee, Jim Huggins and Tom Krizman. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Gregory and Kay Barnes; John Gallagher and the staff at Darrell Waltrip Honda, Frank and Bonnie Hallett.

The family would like to give a special loving thanks to Melanie Decuir with Guardian Hospice. In memory of Mack, the family asks that you do a random act of kindness for someone or make a contribution in Mack’s name to a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com