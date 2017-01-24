OBITUARY: Mary Ann Sugg

Mary Ann Sugg, age 86 of Franklin, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2017.

She was born in New York, N.Y., to the late John T. Sugg Jr. and Marian Matthews Sugg. She was a member of Harpeth Presbyterian Church. She served on the board of directors for WAVES and Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. She was also involved with AARP, The Land Trust for Tennessee, Community Housing Partnership and The Carnton Mansion. She received a Master’s degree from the University of Colorado. Also an avid fan of Vanderbilt University athletics where she received her Bachelor’s degree.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John T. Sugg III. She leaves behind many close friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. A private inurnment will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to WAVES, 145 Southeast Pkwy #100 Franklin, TN 37064 or the Owl’s Hill Nature Sancuary, 545 Beech Creek Rd S. Brentwood, TN 37027.

