OBITUARY: Mary Jane McKee Parham

Mary Jane McKee Parham, age 81, of the Hillsboro/Leiper’s Fork Community, died Jan. 21, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe W. Parham and parents, Luther M. McKee and Virginia Andrews McKee.

She is survived by her children, John M. (Sheila) Parham of Knoxville, Tenn., and Janet Parham (Dennis) Tatum of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn., her grandsons, Steven E. Tatum and Jacob C. Parham, her brothers, L.E. (Cornelia) McKee, Jim (Brenda) McKee, sisters, Leta (Marion) Robinson, Joan (Jimmy) Gray, Judy (Randall Edwards) McKee. Sisters in law, Virginia (Porter, deceased) McKay, Nancy (George, deceased) Bullock, Elaine (Richard) Thompson and Amelia (Joseph, deceased) Krupski.

Jane was a member of the Leiper’s Fork Church of Christ for 50 years where she enjoyed every church service and loved every member, a member of Hillsboro FCE Club for more than 40 years, where she enjoyed visiting and laughing at each meeting, a member of Hillsboro Seniors Club for four years where she enjoyed being with such fun people, and A Friend of the Leiper’s Fork Library for three years.

Jane was a 1954 graduate of Hillsboro High School of Williamson County.

We wish to thank special friends for continually checking on her during her illness; especially Mary Lou Reynolds, Rosalie Mealer, Janet Hargrove, Carol Moss, Lula Holt, Pam Webb, Claudine Hargrove, Faye Cloyd, Annette Davis, Frances Tyner, Ruth Parham, Betty Hughes, Norma Hollman, Nancy Jones, Sandy Vickers, Joyce Ford, Faye Ladd and family members.

Pallbearers to serve are Steven Tatum, Jacob Parham, Chris McKee, Mitch McKee, Michael Gray, Nathan Birdwell, and alternate Kevin Birdwell.

Honorary pallbearers are Stacey Stephens, Renee Birdwell, Lisa McKee, Leslie McKee, Casey Jo Gray, Kristen Gray, Charlene Forehand, Allison Forehand, Bonnie Haley, Bonnie Baxter, Nancy Bullock, Stephen Bullock and Phillip Bullock.

Brother Johnny Webb will conduct the funeral assisted by David Lampley.

Visitation will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. The service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Burial will follow at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery, Leiper’s Fork, Tenn., beside her husband of 56 years.

Memorials may be made to Leiper’s Fork Church of Christ, 4207 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064, or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort 410 Allied Dr. Nashville, TN 37211-3304.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com