OBITUARY: Mary Louise Cook Cotton

Mary Louise Cook Cotton, age 102 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Dec. 29, 2016.

She was a member of Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church and a former employee of Commerce Union Bank and Emma’s Florist.

She was preceded in death by parents, Norvel and Lena Jackson Cook ; husband, Tom Cotton; brother, Felix Cook; sisters, Alice Hood and Margaret Sellers. Survived by nephew, Billy Hood of Franklin, Tenn.; niece, Patricia Anderson of Sevierville, Tenn.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Bro. Doyle Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Franklin for their loving care and special caregiver, Tammy Davis.

