OBITUARY: Maxim Albert Crawford

Maxim Albert Crawford, age 20, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Jan. 6, 2017.

He was born in Kaliningrad, Russia. Maxim graduated from Franklin High School. He loved his animals, the outdoors and DJ music. Survived by parents, Bob and Doris Crawford; brother, Yuri “Alex” Crawford; sister, Michelle Crawford; his beloved Lucy, Rex, Ders, Ricky and Kelso.

Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, with a memorial service to begin at 7 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com