OBITUARY: Mildred Dana Jones Ferritto

Mildred Dana Jones Ferritto, age 90 of Franklin, formerly of Ohio passed away Feb. 8, 2017.  

Ferritto is survived by her daughter, Dana F. (Jeff) Pansa; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bill) Gibson and Rachel (Alan) Torres; great grandchildren, William Gibson, Zoe Torres and Matthew Gibson.  

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating.  

Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.  

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.  Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice.  

Williamson Funeral Home, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

